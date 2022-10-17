Sign up
Photo 3432
Red Mountain from downtown
The beautiful weather has lasted well beyond when it usually does. By the end of the week it's looking cold and wet, but just now it's still so lovely.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Lesley Chisholm
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
