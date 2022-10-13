Previous
Downtown on a beautiful autumn day by kiwichick
Downtown on a beautiful autumn day

This fall is one of the nicest I can remember.
13th October 2022

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
kali ace
thats really picturesque
October 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
The lovely autumn colours the only Canada does so well!
October 14th, 2022  
