Annual cabin photo by kiwichick
Year number 12 for our annual photo. I'm so glad we managed to fit it in again. I love these kid!
You can check out the last ten years photos here:
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2021-10-08
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2020-10-22
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2019-09-05
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2018-10-19
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2017-09-14
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2016-09-02
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2015-08-02
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2014-07-10
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2013-06-13
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2012-05-19
and 11 years ago without the littlest one http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2011-05-08
10th October 2022

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365!
julia ace
Great to see this again.. going to need an extension on the window..
October 10th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Wonderful
October 10th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
Oh haven't they grown!
October 10th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Oh my goodness! This is a treasure trove of pictures!
October 10th, 2022  
kali ace
love this
October 10th, 2022  
