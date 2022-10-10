Sign up
Photo 3429
Annual cabin photo
Year number 12 for our annual photo. I'm so glad we managed to fit it in again. I love these kid!
You can check out the last ten years photos here:
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2021-10-08
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2020-10-22
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2019-09-05
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2018-10-19
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2017-09-14
https://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2016-09-02
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2015-08-02
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2014-07-10
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2013-06-13
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2012-05-19
and 11 years ago without the littlest one
http://365project.org/kiwichick/365/2011-05-08
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3802
photos
72
followers
38
following
939% complete
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
10th October 2022 12:11pm
julia
ace
Great to see this again.. going to need an extension on the window..
October 10th, 2022
Gosia
ace
Wonderful
October 10th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
Oh haven't they grown!
October 10th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Oh my goodness! This is a treasure trove of pictures!
October 10th, 2022
kali
ace
love this
October 10th, 2022
