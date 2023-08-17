Previous
Next
The beach at Pipers Lagoon by kiwichick
Photo 3456

The beach at Pipers Lagoon

The kids were still sleeping but the Mum's were out enjoying the views.
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Lesley Chisholm

ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
947% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise