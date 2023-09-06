Previous
Looking down on Kelowna by kiwichick
Photo 3469

Looking down on Kelowna

I ended up taking the wrong detour on the way to Kelowna. Luckily the views made it worthwhile, as the road itself was awful.
6th September 2023 6th Sep 23

Lesley Chisholm

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
lovely view
September 12th, 2023  
