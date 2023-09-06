Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3469
Looking down on Kelowna
I ended up taking the wrong detour on the way to Kelowna. Luckily the views made it worthwhile, as the road itself was awful.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
1
0
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
3844
photos
69
followers
37
following
950% complete
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
3471
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
6th September 2023 10:11am
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely view
September 12th, 2023
