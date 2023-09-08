Sign up
Photo 3470
Back to School
These two are also looking forward to their year ahead. It's good to have them all back in school and everything else that comes with it.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Lesley Chisholm
ace
@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
