At the top by kiwichick
The weather is changing quickly, but we snuck in a hike to see the larches and timed it well. Fun day in the mountains!
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
julia ace
Looks so pretty.. soon will be snow covered?
October 4th, 2023  
Dianne
A fun day with friends. Nice colour in those trees.
October 4th, 2023  
