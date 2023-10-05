Previous
Next
Autumn Leaves by kiwichick
Photo 3477

Autumn Leaves

Such pretty colours all around me
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
This is my 12th year of 365! In my first two years I was quite strict about taking a photo each day, but since then...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
rather beautiful Lesley
October 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise