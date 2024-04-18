Previous
Next
Our room at the Lakeside by kiwichick
Photo 3504

Our room at the Lakeside

I won a free night at Resort in the town our son is at school this year. So my hubby and I came out for a visit.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise