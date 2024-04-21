Previous
Next
Highway driving by kiwichick
Photo 3505

Highway driving

She's pretty stoked to be behind the wheel finally.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Lesley Chisholm

@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
962% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Oh, they are growing up! Keep safe!~
May 13th, 2024  
Lesley Chisholm
@maggiemae Yes they are! It's fun to watch but also a little scary at times!
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise