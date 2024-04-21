Sign up
Photo 3505
Highway driving
She's pretty stoked to be behind the wheel finally.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
2
0
Lesley Chisholm
@kiwichick
13 years and still going... just. I'm not very active but still love this community. Originally from NZ, I have travelled and lived in many parts...
3513
photos
69
followers
36
following
962% complete
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
21st April 2024 11:34am
Maggiemae
ace
Oh, they are growing up! Keep safe!~
May 13th, 2024
Lesley Chisholm
@maggiemae
Yes they are! It's fun to watch but also a little scary at times!
May 13th, 2024
