Photo 2459
Tui time
Another poser in the flax flowers.
17th December 2019
17th Dec 19
3
1
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
2706
photos
78
followers
92
following
Views
3
3
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Taken
14th December 2019 1:42pm
Tags
summer
,
nz
,
flax
,
tui
Maggiemae
ace
I've been having trouble logging on to 365 from a holiday location and trying various things for hours. Just managed to load 365 and there - is the best photo I could choose! fav
December 28th, 2019
JackieR
ace
Beautiful low key nature shot
December 28th, 2019
TheDarkroom
ace
oh that is beautiful!
December 28th, 2019
