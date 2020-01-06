Sign up
Photo 2478
A quiet place
A place where I go
To find peace and to reflect
My shady quiet space.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Tags
space
,
shady
,
haiku
