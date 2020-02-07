Previous
The sum of all its parts by kiwinanna
Photo 2509

The sum of all its parts

Its about to burst forth into bloom but the form is easier to see before this happens. It intrigues me just how many small parts make up such a large bloom. Besides which there will be too many bumble bees clustering when it flowers bright red.
7th February 2020

