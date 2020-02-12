Sign up
Photo 2514
Half a building
From a birds eye view this house is designed to look like a stealth bomber. This is just one wing.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2016 Update Seriously time I updated my blurb. ..... I have certainly learned a lot since I started here 4 years ago. 365ers are so motivating, friendly...
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
9th February 2020 6:53pm
house
architecture
bw
for2020
