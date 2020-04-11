Previous
The end of day 16 by kiwinanna
I felt an urgent need to escape the house so I wandered across our little bridge to find yet another sunset going down - still in lockdown -Day 16 but who is counting?
11th April 2020 11th Apr 20

@kiwinanna
