Upside down world by kiwinanna
Upside down world

I have been playing with some writing prompts on my new blog = having fun!

"My world is turned upside down

How did I get here?
How could this happen?

My house is a mirage. Where is the entrance?
Why do I have this sinking feeling?

I can’t find the earth beneath my feet.
I’m floundering in the stream.
Splashing my way out of here.
Will be quite a feat."
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
722% complete

