Upside down world

I have been playing with some writing prompts on my new blog = having fun!



"My world is turned upside down



How did I get here?

How could this happen?



My house is a mirage. Where is the entrance?

Why do I have this sinking feeling?



I can’t find the earth beneath my feet.

I’m floundering in the stream.

Splashing my way out of here.

Will be quite a feat."