Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2634
Upside down world
I have been playing with some writing prompts on my new blog = having fun!
"My world is turned upside down
How did I get here?
How could this happen?
My house is a mirage. Where is the entrance?
Why do I have this sinking feeling?
I can’t find the earth beneath my feet.
I’m floundering in the stream.
Splashing my way out of here.
Will be quite a feat."
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
2915
photos
69
followers
86
following
722% complete
View this month »
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
8th September 2020 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
upside down
,
writing prompts
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close