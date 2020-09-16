Previous
Blurring the clouds by kiwinanna
Photo 2642

Blurring the clouds

It was a slow day at the fishing spot so I had my first attempt at playing with an ND filter to blur the clouds. I think the clouds were moving too slowly anyway. Oh well back to playtime I go.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

@kiwinanna
