Photo 2642
Blurring the clouds
It was a slow day at the fishing spot so I had my first attempt at playing with an ND filter to blur the clouds. I think the clouds were moving too slowly anyway. Oh well back to playtime I go.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
blur
,
clouds
,
playtime
,
nd filter
