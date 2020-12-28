Sign up
Photo 2671
Circumzenithal Arc
I spied this awesome halo circling around the sun behind the clouds.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Liana Bull
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
4
365
Taken
28th December 2020 2:46pm
clouds
halo
circumzenithal arc
not quite a rainbow"'
