Photo 2678
Emotion without motion
My cute grand-dog Flick. Her favourite sitting spot when visiting is on my chair. Its not often that she is without motion - she is a Jack Russel terrier.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
Tags
grand-dog
,
52wc-2021-w3
