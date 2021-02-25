Sign up
Photo 2703
Lighting the glass ceiling
This really is a glass ceiling. I was intrigued by the geometric patterns.
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
Tags
light
clouds
patterns
for2021
Lynda McG
ace
Interesting pattern
February 25th, 2021
