Three trees in lagoon by kiwinanna
Photo 2755

Three trees in lagoon

Trees in lakes are quite intriguing but finding three is even more interesting. How do they survive being so waterlogged.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
Maggiemae ace
I've seen this now and then and I guess the water subsides eventually and they are once more on their own!
June 11th, 2021  
