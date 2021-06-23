Sign up
Photo 2772
Towards the trees
Frosty trees lining the road towards Tekapo
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
0
Liana Bull
ace
@kiwinanna
2020 UPDATE YEAR 8 - HOW DID I GET THIS FAR? I took my first long break after 7 years in June/July/August - apparently I lost my...
3057
photos
63
followers
70
following
759% complete
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Tags
road
,
frost
,
tekapo
,
junetrees21
Margo
ace
Very nice leading shot
June 23rd, 2021
