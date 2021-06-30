Previous
Trees in the moonlight by kiwinanna
Trees in the moonlight

My last tree image for June - I popped my head out of the caravan door just after the thunderstorm and hail had passed over and there was the moon with its rainbow behind the trees.
30th June 2021

Liana Bull

Swillin' Billy Flynn
That's really rather stunning. :)
July 4th, 2021  
