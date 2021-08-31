Previous
Green and gold by kiwinanna
Photo 2783

Green and gold

More spring growth in the native garden.
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Liana Bull

ace
@kiwinanna
Dianne
I love to see the fruit and leaves of kawakawa - and even better when the caterpillars haven’t munched holes in the heart shaped leaves.
August 31st, 2021  
