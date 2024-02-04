Previous
I Wish by kjarn
I Wish

Spotted this in Sydneys Botanical Gardens
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Oh, she looks so sad.
February 6th, 2024  
How sweet!
February 6th, 2024  
A good name for the sculpture.
February 6th, 2024  
Good shot- nice job in capturing the peaceful stance of the statue.
February 6th, 2024  
