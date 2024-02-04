Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
I Wish
Spotted this in Sydneys Botanical Gardens
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
4
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Tags
statue
,
sydney
,
i wish
,
botanic gardens
Babs
ace
Oh, she looks so sad.
February 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
How sweet!
February 6th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A good name for the sculpture.
February 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Good shot- nice job in capturing the peaceful stance of the statue.
February 6th, 2024
