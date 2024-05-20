Sign up
Previous
141 / 365
Minute
For the word of the day
Poor thing needs a new battery
20th May 2024
20th May 24
2
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5034
photos
122
followers
116
following
38% complete
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th May 2024 12:40pm
Tags
watch
,
minute
,
may24words
Beverley
ace
Love your watch…
May 20th, 2024
Mags
ace
It's Mickey! That's so cute.
May 20th, 2024
