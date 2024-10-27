Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
301 / 365
Sculpture
Another sculpture from this years Sculpture by the Sea although I think the rock is rather impressive too
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5194
photos
124
followers
117
following
82% complete
View this month »
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd October 2024 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sculpture
,
sculpture by the sea
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured Kathy, I love the textures shapes and tones of the rock.
October 27th, 2024
leggzy
ace
The rock is VERY impressive. Such cool colours, shapes & textures. Oh, and nice sculpture too.
October 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close