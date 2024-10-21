Sign up
Previous
295 / 365
Zac
Very reluctant to have his photo taken on our outing to get ice cream
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5188
photos
124
followers
117
following
80% complete
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2024 11:34am
Privacy
Public
Tags
grandson
,
zac
Issi Bannerman
ace
But what a lovely photo!
October 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
thank you for the fav Issi
October 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
He's a grand lad, I like him! Nice shot with those patterns behind too.
October 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
he is a real character. Thank you for the fav
October 21st, 2024
