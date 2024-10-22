Previous
Super big flowers by kjarn
296 / 365

Super big flowers

I had a pleasant day at the annual Sculpture by the Sea
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Christina
Bright and colourful
October 22nd, 2024  
leggzy
I've always wanted to go to these. Fabulous shot & love the backdrop
October 22nd, 2024  
Kathy A
@leggzy I love it and try to go every year. Thank you for the fav
October 22nd, 2024  
Diana
Such a wonderful capture and great backdrop.
October 22nd, 2024  
