296 / 365
Super big flowers
I had a pleasant day at the annual Sculpture by the Sea
22nd October 2024
22nd Oct 24
4
1
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
flowers
,
sculpture
,
sculpture by the sea
Christina
Bright and colourful
October 22nd, 2024
leggzy
I've always wanted to go to these. Fabulous shot & love the backdrop
October 22nd, 2024
Kathy A
@leggzy
I love it and try to go every year. Thank you for the fav
October 22nd, 2024
Diana
Such a wonderful capture and great backdrop.
October 22nd, 2024
