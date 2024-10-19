Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Jellyfish
I thought these looked really cool at the aquarium
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Kathy A
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st October 2024 12:40pm
aquarium
jellyfish
Diana
That is so cool, what a lovely capture and gorgeous colours Kathy.
October 19th, 2024
leggzy
They are super cool....amazing colours
October 19th, 2024
