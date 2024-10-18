Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
292 / 365
Amelia has turned 8
And its all about the teeth 😂
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5185
photos
124
followers
117
following
80% complete
View this month »
285
286
287
288
289
290
291
292
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
5
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2024 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
teeth
,
granddaughter
,
amelia
,
birthday girl
leggzy
Happy Birthday to Amelia
October 18th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh she's got a lot going on there. Reminds me of our daughter at a similar age!
October 18th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Fun portrait
October 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Loving it! She is so lovely
October 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday to Amelia, such lovely smiling eyes she has.
October 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close