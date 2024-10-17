Previous
Parramatta River by kjarn
291 / 365

Parramatta River

Nice day down by the river
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture beautifully framed.
October 17th, 2024  
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Beautiful, lovely reflections, framing and blending of urban/nature.
October 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise