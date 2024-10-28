Sign up
Previous
302 / 365
Gazing out the window at the dentist
I spotted the heritage listed Roxy Theatre which opened in 1930. It is sad to see it going to ruin and being squeezed in all directions by the modern new buildings
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Tags
theatre
,
roxy theatre
Babs
ace
I have a dental appointment tomorrow and you have a better view than I will have.
Maybe they can convert this building into apartments like they did in Carrington and charge an arm and a leg for them.
October 28th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
I just did some googling. The company that bought the site in 2017 wanted to make it a multipurpose space for cinema, lectures and performances with a 27 storey office tower top but the council rejected the plans in 2018 and nothing has happened since.
October 28th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Such interesting architecture
October 28th, 2024
Maybe they can convert this building into apartments like they did in Carrington and charge an arm and a leg for them.