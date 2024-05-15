Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Tree
I liked the patterns and textures
15th May 2024
15th May 24
4
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5029
photos
122
followers
116
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
15th May 2024 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Casablanca
ace
Ooh lovely textures to this. Smooth and rough
May 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
I like them too this is definitely my type of photo. It looks like an eye watching you. fav.
May 15th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
thank you for the fav
May 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
a great textured gnarled scar.
May 15th, 2024
