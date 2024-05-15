Previous
Tree by kjarn
136 / 365

Tree

I liked the patterns and textures
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ooh lovely textures to this. Smooth and rough
May 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
I like them too this is definitely my type of photo. It looks like an eye watching you. fav.
May 15th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@onewing thank you for the fav
May 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
a great textured gnarled scar.
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise