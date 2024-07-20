Previous
Old Government House by kjarn
Old Government House

Old Government House is the oldest surviving public building in Australia built between 1799 and 1818
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Beverley
Lovely framing between the trees, gorgeous colours.
July 20th, 2024  
