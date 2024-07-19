Previous
Sea Lavender by kjarn
201 / 365

Sea Lavender

According to Google this plant is Perez's sea lavender and it is native to the Canary Islands but now grows throughout the world
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Kathy A

Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Babs
What a beautiful plant. I see it often but had no idea what it was called
July 19th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous find and capture, such beautiful little blooms and colour. It seems to go by different names in different countries, as it is called Statice here.
July 19th, 2024  
