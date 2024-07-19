Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
201 / 365
Sea Lavender
According to Google this plant is Perez's sea lavender and it is native to the Canary Islands but now grows throughout the world
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5094
photos
123
followers
122
following
55% complete
View this month »
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th June 2024 9:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
flowers
,
sea lavender
Babs
ace
What a beautiful plant. I see it often but had no idea what it was called
July 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, such beautiful little blooms and colour. It seems to go by different names in different countries, as it is called Statice here.
July 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close