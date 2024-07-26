Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Amelia
My darling granddaughter
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
4
2
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5101
photos
123
followers
122
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
22nd July 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
granddaughter
,
amelia
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait
July 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, she is a sweetie!
July 26th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Such a cutie!
July 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
so adorable, lovely portrait of her.
July 26th, 2024
