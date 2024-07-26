Previous
Amelia by kjarn
Amelia

My darling granddaughter
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait
July 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, she is a sweetie!
July 26th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Such a cutie!
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
so adorable, lovely portrait of her.
July 26th, 2024  
