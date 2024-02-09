Previous
Big Foot by kjarn
Big Foot

The foot a statue at the NSW Art Gallery
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Wylie ace
what a beauty!
February 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, such lovely details.
February 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana I really wanted a photo of the whole statue (which is huge) but just couldn’t get it right so gave up and got the foot instead. Thank you for the fav
February 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
I think it needs a pedicure
February 10th, 2024  
