39 / 365
Shadows
My daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren striking a pose
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
6
3
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
4932
photos
118
followers
114
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
29th January 2024 5:29pm
shadows
daughter
brandon
chelsea
grandchildren
amelia
joshua
zac
elijah
son-in-law
Babs
ace
Oh nice timing. I love it and the shadows too. How many times did you have to take a photo to get them all standing on the posts? ha ha
February 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@onewing
many many photos 😠 Thank you for the fav
February 9th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Brilliant. Love it.
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this Kathy, what a great family you have. Fabulous poses and shadows.
February 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@pusspup
thank you for the fav
February 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
They are great, always up for an adventure. Thank you for the fave
February 9th, 2024
