Previous
Camellia by kjarn
120 / 365

Camellia

The gardener hacked a lot off my camellia bush putting the poor thing into shock.It's usually covered in flowers by now so I was so pleased to see this one lovely bloom.
29th April 2024 29th Apr 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise