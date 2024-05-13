Previous
Street Art by kjarn
134 / 365

Street Art

This grabbed my eye when I walked past
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Not surprised! Very arresting image
May 13th, 2024  
Christina ace
I can see why. Such talented work - do you know who it is?
May 13th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@christinav She is an aboriginal elder and prominent activist for the rights of indigenous Australians called Jenny Munro and painted by artist Matt Adnate
May 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful mural, she sounds like an amazing woman too.
May 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very striking artwork.
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise