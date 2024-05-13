Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
Street Art
This grabbed my eye when I walked past
13th May 2024
13th May 24
5
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
Views
3
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
18th February 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
street art
Casablanca
ace
Not surprised! Very arresting image
May 13th, 2024
Christina
ace
I can see why. Such talented work - do you know who it is?
May 13th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@christinav
She is an aboriginal elder and prominent activist for the rights of indigenous Australians called Jenny Munro and painted by artist Matt Adnate
May 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful mural, she sounds like an amazing woman too.
May 13th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very striking artwork.
May 13th, 2024
