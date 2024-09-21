Previous
Street Art (sort of) by kjarn
265 / 365

Street Art (sort of)

I liked the colours
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Diana ace
Interesting find and capture, I wonder what it means?
September 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana as it says By Burnaboy I'm assuming the actual artwork is under the posters
September 21st, 2024  
