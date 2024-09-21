Sign up
Street Art (sort of)
I liked the colours
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2024 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street art
,
burnaboy
Diana
ace
Interesting find and capture, I wonder what it means?
September 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
as it says By Burnaboy I'm assuming the actual artwork is under the posters
September 21st, 2024
