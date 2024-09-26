Previous
London by kjarn
London

My latest completed jigsaw. I really must get back to London to visit my daughter and maybe my 365 friends.
Kathy A

leggzy
What a great puzzle that showcases the sights of London. Hope you get to visit soon
September 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's a super jigsaw!
September 26th, 2024  
Lesley ace
That looks good. Did it take you long?
September 26th, 2024  
