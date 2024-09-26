Sign up
London
My latest completed jigsaw. I really must get back to London to visit my daughter and maybe my 365 friends.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Tags
jigsaw
,
london
leggzy
What a great puzzle that showcases the sights of London. Hope you get to visit soon
September 26th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's a super jigsaw!
September 26th, 2024
Lesley
ace
That looks good. Did it take you long?
September 26th, 2024
