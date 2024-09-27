Sign up
Previous
271 / 365
Angel
I spotted this drawing on a tree
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5164
photos
124
followers
119
following
74% complete
View this month »
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
21st September 2024 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
heart
,
wings
,
drawing
Issi Bannerman
ace
How sweet this is!
September 27th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@jamibann
I thought so too. Thank you for the fav
September 27th, 2024
Diana
ace
Ever so cute, at least it is not etched into the bark.
September 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
