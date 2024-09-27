Previous
Angel by kjarn
271 / 365

Angel

I spotted this drawing on a tree
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
How sweet this is!
September 27th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@jamibann I thought so too. Thank you for the fav
September 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
Ever so cute, at least it is not etched into the bark.
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise