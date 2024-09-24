Previous
Hash by kjarn
Hash

Just some stickers in the bush
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Diana ace
What an interesting find and capture! The one blue sign &quot;Ostkurve Hertha BSC&quot; is a sticker left there by a fan of a popular soccer club in Berlin, Germany ;-)
September 24th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lots of interesting stickers there!
September 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Bonkers. Amazing what you can find when you turn a corner, even in the bush!
September 24th, 2024  
