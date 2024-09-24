Sign up
Previous
268 / 365
Hash
Just some stickers in the bush
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
3
0
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5161
photos
124
followers
119
following
73% complete
View this month »
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th September 2024 10:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
signs
,
stickers
,
bush
Diana
ace
What an interesting find and capture! The one blue sign "Ostkurve Hertha BSC" is a sticker left there by a fan of a popular soccer club in Berlin, Germany ;-)
September 24th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lots of interesting stickers there!
September 24th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Bonkers. Amazing what you can find when you turn a corner, even in the bush!
September 24th, 2024
