Sydney Harbour by kjarn
87 / 365

Sydney Harbour

Congestion in the harbour for the start of the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Kathy A

@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
Photo Details

