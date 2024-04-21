Previous
Amelia by kjarn
112 / 365

Amelia

My youngest granddaughter along with her exceptionally crooked teeth 🤣
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
A great smile.
April 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
Amelia has a lovely smile
April 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Her teeth fon't bother her st all, she has a wonderful smile.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise