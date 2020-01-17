Sign up
Ovens River
My grandson and I had a lovely 4km walk along this river doing our stay in Myrtleford.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate. I love photography and have always wanted...
3453
photos
91
followers
89
following
Tags
river
,
ovens river
,
myrtleford
Graeme Stevens
ace
excellent composition and reflections
January 20th, 2020
