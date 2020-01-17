Previous
Ovens River by kjarn
Ovens River

My grandson and I had a lovely 4km walk along this river doing our stay in Myrtleford.
17th January 2020

Kathy A

ace
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, single Mum, loving Grandma, live in Sydney Australia, love chocolate.
Photo Details

Graeme Stevens ace
excellent composition and reflections
January 20th, 2020  
