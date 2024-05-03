Previous
Little Buddha by kjarn
124 / 365

Little Buddha

A cute sculpture in the Chinese Garden of Friendship
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Kathy A

ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
33% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, what a gorgeous capture and scene.
May 3rd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you for the fav Diana
May 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
He is definitely very cute.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise