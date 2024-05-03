Sign up
Previous
124 / 365
Little Buddha
A cute sculpture in the Chinese Garden of Friendship
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
Views
7
3
1
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
18th February 2024 11:33am
buddha
,
statue
,
sculpture
Diana
ace
I love this, what a gorgeous capture and scene.
May 3rd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you for the fav Diana
May 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
He is definitely very cute.
May 3rd, 2024
