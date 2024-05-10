Sign up
131 / 365
Where there's a will there's a way
Spotted these rather attractive leaves growing out between the bricks
10th May 2024
10th May 24
3
1
Kathy A
ace
@kjarn
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children. I love...
5024
photos
122
followers
115
following
35% complete
6
3
1
2024
iPhone 14 Pro Max
2nd May 2024 4:53pm
Tags
leaves
,
garden
Casablanca
ace
I love it when nature takes back over and breaks through the man made constructs. Super shot
May 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I love their determination to grow anywhere.
May 10th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
@casablanca
thank you for the fav
May 10th, 2024
