Where there's a will there's a way
Where there's a will there's a way

Spotted these rather attractive leaves growing out between the bricks
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Kathy A

ace
Mental health nurse working in a maximum security prison, living in Sydney Australia. I'm a Mum to 3 and Grandma to 5 beautiful children.
Casablanca ace
I love it when nature takes back over and breaks through the man made constructs. Super shot
May 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I love their determination to grow anywhere.
May 10th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
@casablanca thank you for the fav
May 10th, 2024  
